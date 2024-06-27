Seniors lining up for quarterfinals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Home games and trainings are shared equally, while the two clubs have 10 primary grade teams between them.
Coaching the team this year is Shane Robertson with assistance from Tom Anderson and Tyler Johnston. First five Logan Stearne is the team captain, with support from lock Lachlan Dudin.
The combined team earned an entertaining 64-24 win over Mataura in Otautau. Runaway tries were a feature of the day, while the key individual contributors were openside Matt Thomson, No 8 Chance Carran and halfback Stearne.
The team bounced back in a Thursday night game before duck-shooting with a 55-42 win in Mossburn.
A disappointing 19-5 loss to Waiau Star in Tuatapere was followed by a much better showing the following week, which resulted in a 27-17 loss to the unbeaten Riverton team on Club Day in Otautau.
In rough weather the boys earned a 17-7 win over Collegiate in Invercargill. The player of the day was utility back John Taufaalili, with No 8 Matt Thomson and left wing Blake Strachan also impressing their hardy supporters.
After a week off for the bye the team suffered a 54-10 loss to Waikiwi last Saturday. The big score did not reflect the miners’ competitive effort; Dudin and Sharp carried on their rich vein of form.
Otautau Ohai Nightcaps will play their quarterfinal against Midlands in Winton this Saturday at 3pm.
Otautau Ohai Nightcaps 2024: 1 J Philpott, 2 S Clark, 3 A Van Rooijen, 4 L Dudin, 5 H Plunkett, 6 R Sharp, 7 S Christian, 8 M Thomson, 9 L King, 10 L Stearne, 11 H Carran, 12 B Adams, 13 R Egan, 14 R Munro, 15 E Dudin, 16 D Hays 17 Z Murray 18 M Buchanon, 19 G Minty, 20 M Dudin, 21 B Strachan, 22 C Carran, 23 M O’Connell, 24 A Levi, 25 S Hassall, 26 J Taufaalili, 27 H Carran, 28 O Clark, 29 B Hunt, 30 Issy Gusuna, 31 R Shaw, 32. C Dudin, 33 T Naulumatua 34. J Robertson. Coaches: S Robertson, T Anderson & T Johnston, Manager: T Phillpott & Roffy
By John Langford