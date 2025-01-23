Sharks welcome big signings for season

Johnny Helu in action for the Southland Sharks in 2023. PHOTOS: MONICA TORETTO

The Southland Sharks have guaranteed two new players for the season.

Tall Black Sam Timmins and guard Johnny Helu have signed on to play for the team in the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League.

Timmins has become known as one of the country’s premier centres, playing for his home team the Otago Nuggets for three seasons, highlighted by a monster 2021 season where he earned most outstanding NZ forward/centre honours, together with being named most improved player, rebound champion and a member of the league’s All-Star Five.

Since then, he has been a mainstay of the Nuggets and last season’s Franklin Bulls title pushes and coach Jonathan Yim is hopeful he can do the same for his Southland charges.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to have Sam committed to joining us upon completion of his Japanese season.

"Sam is widely recognised as one of the most accomplished and dominant players in New Zealand basketball, and his reputation as a competitor speaks for itself," Yim said.

"His experience with the Tall Blacks and his tremendous success in the NZNBL is invaluable, giving him a deep understanding of what it takes to win at the highest level.

"Sam has consistently proven himself, demonstrating poise, toughness, and a skill set that few can match."

It will not be the big centre’s first Invercargill stint, having attended primary school in the city while his father Brendon spent three seasons playing rugby for Southland from 2000 to 2003.

Sam Timmins on court for the Otago Nuggets in 2023.

"I’m excited to be joining the Sharks and working with coach Yim and the squad he’s putting together.

"It’s been a few years now since my time at Salford (Primary School) when Dad was with the Stags but I’m looking forward to getting back down to Invervegas," Timmins said.

Meanwhile, Helu will be returning to the Sharks after debuting for the Southern club in 2021, before aligning with his home team the Wellington Saints the following season.

He returned to Invercargill in 2023 and spent last year away from the game, which has fuelled his fire for a return.

"I’m really excited to be back with the Sharks. The organisation as a whole means a lot to me and it’s special being able to play for them once again, even more so do it while my partner Aliyah is playing down here as well," Helu said.

Aliyah is, of course, Aliyah Dunn, the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel’s key offseason netball signing.

That connection has helped bring Helu back to the court, as has the Sharks’ new head coach.

"I’m super pumped to get the opportunity to play under coach Yim. Every discussion and conversation I’ve had with him has been great and I can tell he genuinely cares about his players. I do believe I’m extremely blessed to get an opportunity to work under such a high quality coach."

The feeling is mutual with Yim delighted to bring Helu back. "Johnny’s ability to elevate those around him is undeniable, and we’re expecting him to once again be a key contributor as we push towards reaching our full potential this season," Yim said.— APL