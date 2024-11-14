Sharp skills earn stylist top award

Venom Salon stylist Sophie Steel was crowned the New Zealand Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation Southern Apprentice of the Year last month. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The last couple of months will be a time Sophie Steel will always remember.

The 20-year-old stylist from Invercargill not only represented the South Island in an international event in Germany last month, but last week she was crowned the New Zealand Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation (HITO) Southern Apprentice of the Year.

"It’s so exciting and it was such a relief — all the hard work I’ve put in over the last three years for my apprenticeship paid off.

"It was very rewarding and really, really cool to be recognised from HITO."

The stylist had been working at Venom salon since she was 17, and this month she also completed her third-year last assessment at The Southern Institute of Technology.

Miss Steel said since she was young she had always loved to make others feel good about themselves, doing makeovers and braids with her friends for dancing competitions.

The thing she loved the most about her job was the connection she nurtured with her clients, she said.

"I think that’s what’s really special to me, is really finding that moment of having that valuable experience with someone — that’s what really matters to me and really connecting with people.

"Whenever they come in the door, I always try to make someone feel good."

Venom salon owner Adrian Barclay said it was amazing to see how much Miss Steel had developed since she started to work with them.

He believed she was a great ambassador for the whole training system.

"She just embodies what they [HITO] wants and I think it was just easy for her to showcase what she’s been doing in her apprenticeship and as the top student in the class.

"It’s not easy for a young woman to do an apprenticeship in hairdressing and work full-time with the study and the whole thing.

"She’s been really focused and we are really proud of her."

In September, Miss Steel represented the South Island at the Davines World Wide Hair Tour in Berlin, along with her colleague Ella Humphrey.

The tour showcases cutting-edge techniques, creative inspirations and sustainable practices, while connecting stylists from around the world with top professionals in the industry.

"It was unreal and such a cool experience. Seeing all those international artists — it was incredible and really eye-opening as well to see what is really out there in this industry.

"It was so cool ... There was only three stylists from New Zealand that went, so we were very lucky to be two of those from Southland."

After this rewarding experience and the award, Ms Steel just wanted now to keep improving her techniques and focusing on her development.