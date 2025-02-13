Signing off

COLLEEN MONTGOMERY/SUPPLIED

Invercargill city councillors last week welcomed a delegation from the Japanese city of Kumagaya, who visited as part of its sister city relationship.

Invercargill City Council manager governance and legal Michael Morris said five councillors visited attractions and businesses during their stay.

These included Queens Park, Tiwai Point, Transport World and Ocean Beach.

"The Invercargill City Council covered the cost of buses, experiences and food for the councillors, while accommodation and travel costs were paid for by the Kumagaya delegation.

"On this occasion, we estimate the total cost of the trip to be under budget at $11,000."

The Invercargill-Kumagaya sister city relationship was formalised in 1993 and has since sparked student exchanges, reciprocal official visits and the formation of the Kumagaya Friendship Association.

A delegation from the council went to Japan last year as part of the 30-year celebrations of the sister-city agreement.

Mr Morris said as it was an election year, there were no plans for a new visit. "Any future visits will be a matter for the incoming council to determine once they take office after the 11 October election."