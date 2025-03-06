Southern Thunder tickets available

Dave West, of Pukekohe, in his Freightliner Argosy, on his way to winning the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy as he took overall round honours in the Kings House Removals-sponsored round of the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Truck Championship at Teretonga Park last year. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Tickets are on sale for the Southland Sports Car Club’s big Southern Thunder motor race meeting at Teretonga Park on March 15-16.

Southern Thunder will feature the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Trucks, Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Cars, UDC V8 Utes and plenty more exciting motor racing categories.

The Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars are two of the most exciting and popular categories that visit Teretonga Park each year while the V8 Utes pay their first visit for many years.

Also on the programme are a range of classes including Pre-65 Saloons, NZ 6 Saloons, the MX5 Heritage Cup and Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

Presale tickets are available now from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill, and Harrisons Supplies, Mersey St, Gore.

Presale tickets are $40 plus any applicable charges while a weekend pass at the gate over the weekend of the event is $50.

A day pass for either Saturday or Sunday is $30 per day while children 14 and under have free entry throughout the event as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

By Lindsay Beer