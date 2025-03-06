Southern Thunder tickets available

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southern Thunder will feature the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Trucks, Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Cars, UDC V8 Utes and plenty more exciting motor racing categories.
The Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars are two of the most exciting and popular categories that visit Teretonga Park each year while the V8 Utes pay their first visit for many years.
Also on the programme are a range of classes including Pre-65 Saloons, NZ 6 Saloons, the MX5 Heritage Cup and Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.
Presale tickets are available now from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill, and Harrisons Supplies, Mersey St, Gore.
Presale tickets are $40 plus any applicable charges while a weekend pass at the gate over the weekend of the event is $50.
A day pass for either Saturday or Sunday is $30 per day while children 14 and under have free entry throughout the event as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
By Lindsay Beer