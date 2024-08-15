Stags out-play Otago in their season opener

PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

The Southland Stags made a brilliant start to the 2024 National Provincial Championship (NPC) by beating Otago 22-13 at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

The Rugby Southland marketing team could not have hoped for a better start to the season, with over 7000 people turning up for ‘‘Stag Day’’.

In sunny and warm conditions, the Stags made a good start to the game.

Southland winger Viliami Fine made a break and got the ball to hooker Jack Taylor.

Taylor sprinted to the line but was wrapped up in a brilliant try-saving tackle by Otago fullback Finn Hurley.

Southland captain Sean Withy was proving to be the game’s dominant player, one of his powerful runs set up blindside Blair Ryall who was running a smart line to score the first try.

Southland had dominated the possession and territory in the first half but only held a 10-6 lead at the break.

Mitch Dunshea reaches high to grab the ball at a lineout. PHOTOS: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Otago had made four times as many tackles as the Stags so locals knew if they kept their cool they would finish the game strongest.

Early in the second-half, wing Viliami Fine collected an accurate kick-pass and cut inside two defenders to score a well-deserved try.

There were times during the second half when Otago had the momentum and the visitors closed the gap to 15-13.

Otago’s skilful ball-players Cam Millar and Finn Hurley were starting to show their class.

Millar did miss a goal to put his side in front but then the Stags got back on top.

Centre Isaac Te Tamaki took an inside ball and ran through to score the try which ensured the Stags took ownership of the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy for the first time since 2020.

It was a proud day for Stags head coach Matt Saunders and his colleagues.

Southland wing Viliami Fine swan dives to score a try for the Stags.

The loose forwards led by Sean Withy were outstanding, No8 Dylan Nel was especially strong over the ball, while Blair Ryall and powerful young replacement Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa also impressed.

This Saturday at 4.35pm Southland will take on Hawke's Bay in a Ranfurly Shield Challenge in Napier.

The Bay had a 41-32 win over North Harbour in round one.

This looks like the Stags’ best chance to win back the Shield since their coaches Saunders and James Wilson were in the team as players in 2009 and 2011.

- By John Langford