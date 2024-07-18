Standing guard

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Awarua Synergy’s sales assessor Emil Rahiti and sales and marketing co-ordinator Jackie Bragg manned the Awarua Synergy stall at the Southland Home Show last weekend.

The stall was one of many exhibitors that proudly promoted their services at Southland’s premier showcase for building and associated products.

The Southland-based company had searched the world to bring the best energy solutions to the deep south, Mr Rahiti said.

"This weekend is about building the public’s awareness," he said.

"It’s so satisfying and humbling when you see the looks on whanau faces when they find out how their heating and insulation needs can be met."

The annual event attracted hundreds to the show held at ILT Stadium Southland.