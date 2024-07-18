Star power the deciding factor in final

Star rugby players celebrate their victory after beating the defending champions Pirates Old Boys in the Southland Premier Club Rugby Galbraith Shield final at Les George Oval on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Star are the 2024 Galbraith Shield winners after beating Pirates Old Boys 22-18 in Southland’s Premier Club Rugby final at Les George Oval on Saturday.

Star were the top qualifiers after the round-robin phase and had beaten POB comfortably twice during the season, but the defending champions POB were peaking at the right end of the season and went very close to earning back-to-back titles.

POB had the better of the first five minutes, and first five Greg Dyer kicked an early penalty goal.

Star began to look the more formidable team through the power of loose forwards Semisi Tupou Ta’aeiloa and captain Jordan Stewart. Another Star player who was hitting hard in defence and busting through the tackles with the ball in hand was left wing Ritchie Kuresa.

Star’s loosehead prop Jack Sexton scored the game’s first try after 12 minutes. POB were far from intimidated by the Star onslaught and worked themselves back into territory. After many attempts at getting across the try line, POB had to settle for another penalty goal after 23 minutes.

Pirates hooker Josh Harwood and loose forwards Dusty Coveney and Hayden Hegarty continued to carry the ball into some solid defence. POB were rewarded just before halftime when lock forward Anton Schroder scored beside the posts, the try went unconverted and the lead was 11-5.

Star coaches Brayden Mitchell, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Mark McHugh and Callum Rutledge gave the right instructions on how to dominate the start of the second half and after a relentless seven minutes, Star centre Jonny Vaili scored in the right-hand corner.

Stags captain Josh Bekhuis had the Star lineout and scrum operating well, while fullback Cole Spinks proved a handful for the POB defenders.

With 25 minutes remaining, Pirates Old Boys’ Japanese fullback Kouta Oyahu made an elusive run towards the line, which led to replacement Ben Keenan scoring a converted try to put the defending champions in front 18-10.

Star hit back with a try to replacement hooker Kaya Symon on the back of a lineout drive. Star marched straight back on to attack and their impressive ball retention enabled Vaili to put his winger Hughan Sharp over to score in the corner.

Star held their 22-18 lead for the remaining 18 minutes in front of a thoroughly entertained crowd.

Star’s hard-hitting captain Jordan Stewart was a standout in his 100th game for the club as was No 8, Semisi Tupou Ta’aeiloa, who never stopped working through the 80 minutes. Hooker Jayden Henderson also added plenty of energy to the match.

POB forwards were up for the fight and lost no admirers. They were well led by Jakob Harrex and Hayden Hegarty. The halves pairing of Josh Murell and Dyer always looked skilful and dangerous on attack, centre Jaye Thompson was another constant threat for Star.

POB coach Dayna Cunningham was proud of his team’s performance.

"We couldn’t fault the boys’ effort, we defended really well for long periods and gave ourselves a shot at winning. Star played well, so we soon got around each other and started to celebrate a good season."

Star Women’s team also won their final on Saturday in the curtain-raiser against Albion 27-17.

In the division one semifinals, the top qualifiers, Waikaka-Riversdale Vikings, were beaten 15-13 by Pioneer in Waikaka while Wyndham beat Edendale 45-20.

Wyndham captain Snow Kingsbury was the man of the match for his efforts at hooker.

Wyndham will start the favourites on their home ground in this Saturday’s final.

In the division two semifinals, Riverton had a 39-nil win at home against Mossburn while Waikiwi beat Midlands 32-29. Riverton will start the final as favourites this Saturday in their 150th season against Waikiwi, in their 125th.

- By John Langford