Sweet treats on your doorstep

Getting the baking under way for Pavluber 2023 are (from left) GreenLight Innovations director Leon Hartnett, Koha Kai baker Dylan Murch, general manager Amber Brass and baker Cheyne Fowler in Invercargill this week. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

A one-night-only dessert delivery service is planning on outdoing Santa Claus and delivering desserts to Southlanders’ doors within an hour.

Pavluber is back and will be delivering about 300 desserts to homes all the way from Clinton to Bluff on November 23 from 7pm to 8pm.

GreenLight Innovations director Leon Hartnett said a fleet of dessert transport technicians from XO Church would take 10 different routes to cover the city, delivering a range of desserts from pavlova to cheesecake.

Mr Hartnett said 100% of the funds raised would go to Koha Kai, a vocational education provider for people living with disabilities.

"The cool thing about this is the profits will go to Koha Kai and the funds will be used by Koha Kai to provide a special Christmas meal for those who have had a hard time over the last year."

People could also order extra desserts to be delivered to families in need, Mr Hartnett said.

Koha Kai would put on a Christmas feast in early December for elderly people in the community, IHC and other community groups that may not always get a family Christmas.

Koha Kai general manager Amber Brass said preparation for the desserts was under way but most of the baking would be done the night before the big day.

Ms Brass said the bakers were people who had been through Koha Kai’s programme and had received training in hospitality.

As well as learning how to grow and cook food, Koha Kai gave people the chance to learn about other aspects of business such as accounting, she said.

"Anything we do here as a business they come along for the ride with us."

She said the dessert delivery initiative offered multiple layers of community connection because a lot of people were involved from making the food to delivering it to people’s doorsteps and it was like the start of Christmas.

Desserts could be ordered from the GreenLight Innovations Facebook page.