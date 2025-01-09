Thank you Te Anau

Te Anau girl Meike Fountain felt her community supported her immensely during her battle with acute and chronic leukaemia and wants to have a street party to thank them. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Meike Fountain's parents always knew their daughter was a special girl.

But after the 9-year-old Te Anau girl battled acute and chronic leukaemia and got to the other side of it, they were even more sure.

"We're extremely proud of her. She's an odd wee button, that kid. I say odd in a nice way, she is special," her mum, Abby Fountain said to the Southland Express this week.

The family's life was turned upside down in 2022, when Meike started to complain of a really sore chest bone.

They took her to the doctor to conduct blood tests and exams and on August 4, the family received the news they did not want to hear.

"I think the biggest thing is you asked yourself, `why? Why did this happen to a 9-year-old girl? Our girl? Why us?'

"I think you hear the word cancer and you hear the word leukaemia and then your mind jumps to, like, `is my kid going to die? Is she going to be OK?' Like, there's no crystal ball and there's no comprehension of what anyone says to you. It is really hard."

One of the hardest parts was telling Meike about her diagnosis, Mrs Fountain said.

"She just looked at me, and said `but I feel fine'.

"It was heartbreaking, but we had to move on, she had her first blood transfusion that night and then antibiotics and ... it all started."

They spent about six weeks in Christchurch where she underwent treatment and chemotherapy.

While they were away, Mrs Fountain said the support of their community in Te Anau blew them away, and she noticed how much her daughter was missing home.

"I wish anyone that went through what we've had to go through could live in a town like this.

"One of the things Meike said to both her dad and I when we were up in Christchurch ... she looked at me and said `Mummy and Daddy, how can I get better living in a city, I need to get better at home'."

Meike and her family felt her community supported her immensely during her battle, and she continued her treatment in the place she loved, Te Anau.

After a 2 and a-half year journey, in October the family heard the best news they could have wished, the doctors cleared her from the leukaemia.

While she would still need to do exams regularly to ensure the cancer did not return, she wanted to thank the community that supported her and her family throughout this difficult time.

Through the Make-A-Wish charity, she asked to have a street party in the centre of Te Anau, to honour and thank her community.

Now she would be inviting everyone to join her and her family for a celebration on January 31 at Lions Park in the centre of the town.

"She is so excited, because it's been a long wait.

"She wanted a petting zoo, ice cream, a band, acrobats and face painting ... she is in that phase of `I'm too cool for face paint', but she didn't want the little kids to miss that.

"We actually don't know what the final result will be, we have no idea, so it will be interesting to find out what is the end result."

The Make-a-Wish producer and volunteers have been working on Meike's wish since July last year, liaising and co-ordinating with different Te Anau groups.

Family and friends from across the country would be coming down to celebrate this big milestone for the Te Anau girl, Mrs Fountain said.

"For one day, one kid, It's quite unbelievable, really, this whole thing.

"We're just a normal family, but she's a very special wee kid. She wants a party and just wants to say `Cheers, everyone'.

"We can't wait to see Meike's face when sees all of it. We can't wait."