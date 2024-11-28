Tickets on sale for next action-packed meeting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The meeting will feature the OSCA super saloons, pre 78 classic saloons, South Island Formula Ford, HVRA, the 2K Cup South Island Teretonga Challenge, SS Cup, Pro 8 NZ, NZ 6 saloons and the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club saloons all together on an action-packed, two-day programme with qualifying and racing on Saturday and a full day of racing on Sunday.
The pre-sale tickets are $35 (plus any applicable charges) for a weekend pass and are available from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill. Tickets at the gate over the duration of the race meeting are $45 for a weekend pass.
Children 14 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.
- By Lindsay Beer