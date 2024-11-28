Tickets on sale for next action-packed meeting

Super saloon action at Teretonga Park last season. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Tickets are on sale for the next race meeting at Teretonga Park, Invercargill, over the weekend of December 7-8.

The meeting will feature the OSCA super saloons, pre 78 classic saloons, South Island Formula Ford, HVRA, the 2K Cup South Island Teretonga Challenge, SS Cup, Pro 8 NZ, NZ 6 saloons and the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club saloons all together on an action-packed, two-day programme with qualifying and racing on Saturday and a full day of racing on Sunday.

The pre-sale tickets are $35 (plus any applicable charges) for a weekend pass and are available from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill. Tickets at the gate over the duration of the race meeting are $45 for a weekend pass.

Children 14 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

- By Lindsay Beer