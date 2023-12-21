We wish you a Beary Christmas

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Operation Santa made his last drop of Teddy bears to Southland Hospital’s children’s ward in time to share some Christmas joy.

Ready to share the gifts around the ward last week were Southland Hospital staff (back, from left) Kelly Cockeran, Sharleen Frewen, Pauline Gillan, Lizzie Dawson, Corrine Pirie, (front, from left) Debra Maheno, Izzy Woodward and Caitlin Baird.

A total of 336 bears were donated by customers throughout the year. Whitcoulls Invercargill manager Roz Waldron said 216 bears were donated to the hospital. The bears were given to children who were in hospital during the holidays to make their hospital stay a little brighter. Earlier, 120 bears were given to the New Zealand Police for distribution.