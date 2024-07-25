Whanau day to celebrate decade

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu chief executive Ivy Harper welcomes everyone to the whānau community day.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is celebrating 10 years as the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island.

Celebrations to commemorate the milestone and to acknowledge all whānau, hapū, iwi, hāpori Maori, partners and the wider community will be held throughout the motu of Te Wai Pounamu.

The South Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency, in association with Waihōpai Runaka, will celebrate 10 years of groundbreaking kaupapa and whānau transformation by holding a whānau community day at Murihiku marae this Saturday.

The focus is firmly on activities for the tamariki. These include bouncy castles, local performances, poi, weaving, a free hāngi, a barbecue and spot prizes.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu chief executive Ivy Harper said the celebration wasabout honouring the people involved in 10years of mahi, working with whanau forwhanau to make a difference for the families and communities across Te Waipounamu.

"It’s acknowledging people, listening to the people and actually learning from them.

"Maori know what they need; giving our people a voice and allowing them to be heard is at the core of this kaupapa."

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was established by the nine iwi of Te Waipounamu to bring about Whānau Ora outcomes.

Whānau Ora has extended its network of partners and entities in Te Wai Pounamu over a 10-year period.

As well as supporting a network of 156 Whānau Ora navigators alongside about 80 partners, Te Pūtahitanga also oversees 12 workstreams, including the popular WAVE funding model to promote the development of the Māori economy in Te Waipounamu.

At the heart of all Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu initiatives and workstreams, is the central purpose which is "believing in whānau, investing in whānau, and being inspired by whānau".

Southland Whānau Ora partners include Waihōpai Rūnaka (Murihiku marae), Hokonui Runanga, Koha Kai Trust, Mataura and District Marae Charitable Trust and Ngā Kete Pounamu Charitable Trust.

"The whānau day will be a fun, family event with free kai and activities for the tamariki.

"We want all Southland whānau and community to come out and enjoy themselves, everyone is welcome," Ms Harper said.

■Whānau day, Murihiku marae, 408 Tramway Rd, Saturday, July 27, 10am-2pm.