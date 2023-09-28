Workshop inspires bountiful backyards

Young gardener Peat Kiddey, 13, loves snacking on fresh greens from his garden. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new gardening workshop is giving backyard gardeners and weekend warriors in Southland an opportunity to learn new skills.

The South Coast Environment Society is hosting the first Bountiful Backyards Workshop Weekend on October 7-8 in Riverton.

Riverton Environment Centre education and project facilitator Nick Kiddey said the workshop would be the spring equivalent of the autumn Heritage Harvest Festival.

"There has always been this desire to have a spring kind of an equivalent to really get people in the habit of thinking in this cyclical sort of a way," he said.

Mr Kiddey said there would be 32 workshop sessions available throughout the weekend that would include apple grafting workshops and beginner organic gardening workshops.

Southlanders would have the option of choosing what workshops they would like to take part in and could pick and mix what they would be interested in.

"We’re trying to do it in a way that somebody could come out of Invercargill, for example, and do four sets of workshops throughout the day, spend the day in Riverton and go home."

He said the workshops would offer lots of opportunities for people to ask questions and have face-to-face interactions.

"We know heaps of people get information from Facebook and YouTube, I certainly do myself, but nothing really replaces that opportunity to talk to somebody face to face and be in a group with other people and ask them questions as well."

Mr Kiddey said lots of plants, seedlings, herbs and other useful resources would be for sale during the weekend and many of them would include free resources that people could take home with them as well.

He asked for people to book online ahead of the workshop so interest could be gauged, and resources could be prepared for the workshops.

To find out more, go to www.sces.org.nz/bountifulbackyards