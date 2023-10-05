Young performers work hard

The young cast of Disney’s Newsies, Jr and the musical’s artistic director Emma Bishop (right) take a break from rehearsing. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Young performers from across Southland and Central Otago are putting together an entire production in just five days.

Thirty-five actors, singers and dancers, from ages 10 to 18, have spent this week working an intensive nine-to-five schedule, rehearsing to perform the turn-of-the-century musical Disney’s Newsies, Jr this weekend at Wikitoria, Civic Theatre in Invercargill.

Production company StageAntics is working with Kennedy School of Music to give the young performers a chance to showcase their talent.

StageAntics founder and the musical’s artistic director Emma Bishop said Newsies, Jr was about children being heard.

"I think more and more in society now having a voice is what we teach to be a full citizen of the world you know.

"If you don’t agree with something, say something,and these young news boys are basically sticking it to the man, in a way."

Ms Bishop said the theatre scene had been rebuilding in the South post-Covid and there had not been a lot of opportunity for performers in the region lately.

The musical provided a chance for Invercargill to see the calibre of the young performers and acknowledge the talent here.

Ms Bishop cast the three leads for the show in August but everyone else was learning their lines, actions and choreography in just five days.

"They’re here for a whole week and they’re going to work their butts off.

"But they’re totally focused for the whole week, and they can do it," Ms Bishop said.

The production received funding support from Arts Murihiku, Invercargill Licensing Trust and Creative Communities Invercargill.