Zero-fees scheme safe for another year

Invercargill's mayor believes the confirmation of the Southern Institute of Technology’s (SIT) zero-fees scheme for next year is a good first step — but he wants more certainty for its future.

On Friday, Te Pūkenga announced the SIT zero-fees scheme would continue next year for students living in the Southern region, and those studying at the Invercargill, Gore, Queenstown and Telford (Balclutha) campuses. However, the scheme would not apply to students with residential addresses outside the Southern region, or those at SIT’s Christchurch campus.

Deputy chief executive of delivery Gus Gilmore said the tertiary reform created a stronger vocational education and training network and SIT was no longer competing with every other polytechnic across the country.

"Te Pūkenga recognises the positive impact SIT makes to the local community, and we are committed to supporting local communities.

"The zero-fees scheme transformed SIT’s student numbers and made a significant impact on the region’s economy.

"Unfortunately, recent changes to tertiary education funding have meant the scheme is no longer sustainable."

A decision on whether the scheme would continue in 2025 had yet to be made, he said.

"All local fee strategies will need to be financially viable."

The SIT zero-fees scheme was introduced in 2001 with the aim of attracting more students and boosting the southern regional economy and had attracted thousands of students to Invercargill.

Mayor Nobby Clark said while it was good to have the confirmation for another year, it was not enough.

"It is good we can continue to offer that [scheme] but the real issue for me is the long-term future.

"I am hoping if we have a new government in, they can change the criteria for SIT so they can make their own decisions and recruit international students in their own right."

At the moment, Te Pūkenga had control of that and the region was missing opportunities as the focus was spread across the country, he said.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds, who was former SIT chief executive and an advocate of the implementation of the zero-fee system, agreed.

"I think it’s really disgraceful that Southlanders have to sit and wait until someone from Auckland tells them that they can continue partially with their own zero-fee scheme.

"It was set up by the Southland community and paid by the Southland community and now it’s someone in Auckland deciding and telling you that you can have up to one more year, so nothing is guaranteed past 2025 — except for those who are already enrolled."

She said if her party, National, was elected, it would scrap Te Pūkenga and would give autonomy back to SIT.