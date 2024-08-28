Nicola Coom

One in three New Zealanders will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the Southern Cancer Society has chosen this as its message for Daffodil Day.

The "1 in 3 could be me" campaign will begin this Friday, helping to fund and spread awareness for an organisation helping those affected by cancer.

Cancer Society southern chief executive Nicola Coom said the message was a reminder to all of us cancer does not discriminate.

"The 1 in 3 campaign reminds us that cancer will likely affect us all."

She has personal experience.

"It was my mum, my dad and me."

Daffodil Day is a massive campaign, accounting for almost half of the organisation’s annual income. Funds raised are allocated directly to research, early detection and education programmes, and help to extend outreach throughout the South Island.

The society offers help to afflicted New Zealanders with support, accommodation and transportation options, and states that its aim is to ensure families find support and access to cancer treatments without any barriers.

Support can be shown in many ways, including volunteering and donations, and the society states that by participating in Daffodil Day you can make a practical difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.