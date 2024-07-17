Across the Waimumu country

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland Cross-Country Championships were held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site on Saturday in sunny conditions.
About 60 runners, some coming from as far away as Wellington, ran the course.
Race manager Graham Hall said the event had gone well.
"There were some very competitive times."
The course was firm under foot. We had a wee bit of mud but overall it was not too bad.
"I think the frost during the week had dried a lot of the mud up.
"There were a lot of very favourable comments about the course."