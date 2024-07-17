Across the Waimumu country

Competing in the girls under-16 6km event at the Southland Cross-Country Championships are Riverton Athletics Club member Jordan Berkers (left) 15, and Gore Harriers Club member Matilda Gemmill, 14. PHOTOS: FIONA GEMMILL

The Southland Cross-Country Championships were held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site on Saturday in sunny conditions.

About 60 runners, some coming from as far away as Wellington, ran the course.

Race manager Graham Hall said the event had gone well.

Gore Harriers Club member Bryce McVicar competes in the men’s 9km race during the Southland Cross-Country Championships held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site on Saturday.

"There were some very competitive times."

The course was firm under foot. We had a wee bit of mud but overall it was not too bad.

"I think the frost during the week had dried a lot of the mud up.

"There were a lot of very favourable comments about the course."