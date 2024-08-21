Advocating for ice skating for decades

New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association president Robyn Morris, of Gore, attends the International Skating Union Congress in Las Vegas earlier this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Helping at the ice skating rink when her children were young started Robyn Morris on the journey to the role she holds today as the New Zealand Ice Figure Skating Association president.

She started volunteering at the former ice rink on Hokonui Drive more than 20 years ago, Mrs Morris said.

"Due to the hours, I was spending at the rink, I ended up helping out, eventually joining the committee."

When Ice Sports Southland (ISS) was established to oversee the fundraising and building of a new rink in Gore, Mrs Morris took on the role of chief executive to manage the project.

"Since then I have continued to be involved in skating locally over the years, being honoured with a life membership of Ice Sports Southland in 2011."

At present she is also the ISS president.

She has also trained as a data/replay operator, and serves as part of the technical panel for figure skating competitions.

As national president her main role was to chair the governance board.

She believed it was good to have people from throughout New Zealand as representatives on national bodies.

"It brings a more balanced perspective, and also shows other sports volunteers and administrators that you don’t have to live in the main centres to take on these types of roles.

"Gore has a strong history of having sports administrators participating at a national level.

"If we want to have local input in growing our sports, we need to be prepared to step up and take on governance roles."

Earlier this year she attended the International Skating Union Congress (ISU) which is held every two years.

This year was the 69th congress and was hosted in Las Vegas by the United States Figure Skating.

"Congress was a great experience and insight into how the ISU operates.

"And an extremely valuable opportunity to make connections within the wider global skating community."

In New Zealand, ice figure skating was very much a minority sport.

"In other countries where skating is more a traditional mainstream sport they have rinks in all their cities and most towns, much like we have netball courts and rugby fields."

The specialised facilities and coaches needed for ice sports, means it is not a sport that anyone, anywhere can take up easily, Mrs Morris said.

Throughout the country there are year-round indoor rinks in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Gore and Queenstown with several other seasonal rinks mostly in Central Otago operating during the winter.

"The Ice Sports Southland rink is quite unique compared to the other year-round indoor rinks in that it is entirely owned and operated by its voluntary club members.

"The others are all commercially owned and run facilities."

