All dogs great and small set for show

In the Gore & Districts Kennel Association show winning circle last year were, from left, judge Phred Won, show manager Michael Bradley, Debs Murch and her whippet, judge James Camac, Jorga Dixon and her smooth fox terrier, judge Ching-Li Liu, association president Sue Pinnow (obscured) and Teresa Lawrence and her bouvier des flanders. Photo: supplied

More than 200 pedigree dogs from around New Zealand, along with judges from China and Australia, will descend on Hamilton Park this weekend for the Gore & Districts Kennel Association annual dog show.

The show has run for more than 50 years and every year the number of entries seemed to grow, association spokeswoman Anne Porter said in a statement.

The entries range in size from giants to toys, including popular breeds such as Labradors, and the more rare Affenpinscher. — Allied Media