Artists let good times roll

Bon Ton Roulet or Let The Good Times Roll co-ordinator Jane Clutha is organising monthly workshops with Waikaia arts and crafts people including watercolour artist Crosbie Grieve. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Bon Ton Roulet or Let The Good Times Roll is coming to Waikaia.

The initiative is a series of monthly art and craft workshops and is being co-ordinated by Waikaia resident Jane Clutha.

The two-hour workshops will be held in the Waikaia Commercial Hotel dining room.

Local artists and crafts people would tutor the workshops, Ms Clutha said.

"It just seemed like a natural and easy way to promote local talent in a fine local institution."

There was also a social aspect to the workshops and people could share a meal at the hotel afterwards.

"It’s about connections."

Artist Crosbie Grieve would be the tutor for the first workshop on September 3, teaching watercolour.

Ms Clutha would tutor the next month’s workshop, sculpting with paper, Mairi Dickson would teach people how to make fairy rock houses and in December candle making and Christmas decorations with Paula Dynes and Viv Fraser would be taught.

❏ For more information or to register call Ms Clutha 021184-7735 or email cluthajane@gmail.com

The initiative also has a Facebook page.

