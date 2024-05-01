Auto service center celebrates 37 years

Staff of Russell Keeler Automotive from left, Jack Craig, Tom Allen, Hamish McDonald, Kathy Roxburgh, Luke Roughan, Kieran Wishart, Brian Pay and Russell Keeler. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Russell Keeler Automotive proudly celebrates 37 years of dedicated service to the Gore community and beyond. What began as a general repair workshop has blossomed into a premier one-stop specialist service centre.

Our team of seasoned technicians boasts years of experience and qualifications, ensuring that every vehicle receives the utmost care and attention. From warrant of fitness inspections to routine maintenance and comprehensive servicing, we offer a wide array of high-quality services tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers.

As long-standing members of the Motor Trade Association (MTA), we uphold a steadfast dedication to excellence and integrity in all that we do. Serving as the Southland service dealer for LDV and SsangYong, we take pride in representing these reputable brands and delivering unparalleled service to our clients.

Russell Keeler Automotive stands as a beacon of quality and trustworthiness in the automotive industry. Russell’s active involvement in the MTA Southern Hub committee underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism.

When you choose Russell Keeler Automotive, you’re not just choosing a service provider you’re choosing a brand synonymous with reliability, integrity, and excellence. Visit us today at 20 Gorton St, Gore, and experience the difference for yourself. Your vehicle deserves nothing less than the best, and at Russell Keeler Automotive, that’s exactly what we deliver.