Award reflects team effort: dealer principal

Regional Ford Gore dealer principal Nathan Abernethy holds one of the many Ford President’s Awards the dealership has received over the past 15 years. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Another trophy on the shelf at Regional Ford Gore is a real pat on the back for the team, dealer principal Nathan Abernethy says.

The vehicle dealership was one of five to receive the Ford President’s Award for 2023.

Ford New Zealand announced the winners of its annual President’s Awards at a gala dinner hosted in Fiji last month.

Mr Abernethy said it was a team effort to earn awards such as this.

"It really just caps off a very successful year and we come to work to do our best by the customer and this reinforces that we are doing a good job," he said.

The award celebrated excellence for Ford dealerships that reached or exceeded sales goals and scored high in customer satisfaction.

"It’s a reflection of everybody, it’s a whole team effort."

He emphasised the importance of the team at the dealership.

This was the 13th time the dealership had won the award in the past 15 years, he said.

"We never know until the awards evening whether you’ve won it or not."

It was always a pleasant surprise to win the award, he said.

"In the world of Ford this is the highest award that you can achieve.

"So it is nice to get it; it’s something we aim to get," he said.

No other Ford dealer in Southland and Otago had received so many awards, he said.

Customers were treated "like family" at the dealership.

"You come to work and you’re always trying to make sure everything is perfect and I think that reflects with the customers."

