Awards given to help young people

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Riversdale Lions handed out scholarships last month.
Those who won scholarships were Harley Sheat, Lara North, Heidi Clarkson and Sam Horrell.
Ms Sheat was studying veterinarian nursing in Invercargill, Ms North was studying teaching through the University of Otago, but was based in Invercargill.
Miss Clarkson was aiming to be a helicopter pilot and was based in Christchurch, while Sam Horrell had taken up a motorcycle apprenticeship in Gore.
Scholarship convener Scott Nicholson said there were a large number of candidates who had applied and the interviews went very well.
It showed there was some real talent coming out of the area.
The scholarship process had taken about a month.
Mr Nicholson said it was important to help young adults follow their passions and achieve their goals.
The scholarships have been running for about 10 years.