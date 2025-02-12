Awards given to help young people

Riversdale Lions scholarship convener Scott Nicholson (left) with scholarship winners Sam Horrell, Heidi Clarkson, Lara North and Harley Sheat. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four young people with Riversdale connections have been given a foot up in their careers.

The Riversdale Lions handed out scholarships last month.

Those who won scholarships were Harley Sheat, Lara North, Heidi Clarkson and Sam Horrell.

Ms Sheat was studying veterinarian nursing in Invercargill, Ms North was studying teaching through the University of Otago, but was based in Invercargill.

Miss Clarkson was aiming to be a helicopter pilot and was based in Christchurch, while Sam Horrell had taken up a motorcycle apprenticeship in Gore.

Scholarship convener Scott Nicholson said there were a large number of candidates who had applied and the interviews went very well.

It showed there was some real talent coming out of the area.

The scholarship process had taken about a month.

Mr Nicholson said it was important to help young adults follow their passions and achieve their goals.

The scholarships have been running for about 10 years.