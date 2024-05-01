Back-to-back winners

Winners of the MLT Southland Pennants competition for the second year running, the Mataura men’s team Mataura D are (from left) Mark Hunter, John Dickie, Adam Newton and Doug Clark. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The flags are flying high in celebration at the Mataura Golf Club.

The club’s Mataura D team has won the MLT Southland Pennants competition for the second year running.

The team, Adam Newton, Mark Hunter, John Dickie and Doug Clark, finished with a top score of 37 at the competition at Gore Golf Club on April 21.

Newton said the team were "stoked" with their performance.

"It’s pretty cool to achieve back-to-back success. Another pennant for the golf board at Mataura Golf club."

The competition features three divisions of 10 to 12 teams with the top five teams qualifying for the final. The best three scores out four on the day are the winners.

Both the course and the scoring were a lot tougher this year and Newton admitted he was unsure how the competition might go.

"I was feeling quite unsure after nine holes and went to get a couple of beers. But Mark told me he was doing quite well and we started to see scores in the 20s, so I knuckled down and ended up coming out pretty strong.

"The competition was pretty close this year compared with 2023. We finished with a nine-shot margin to the team that came second, and there were three or four teams that were tied at one point. "

Final scores for the day were 37, 33, 32. Mark Hunter secured the top score of the day.

All four Mataura men’s teams qualified for the final and Mataura B team finished second.

