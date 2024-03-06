Balance key to success this year

Blue Mountain College head students Sophie Crawford and Jack Body. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

How did it feel to be elected as head prefect? When did you find out?

I was hoping for an opportunity to give back to Blue Mountain College, so I was happy and proud to be announced as head boy at prizegiving at the end of the year.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I enjoy sports and the outdoors, with my main hobbies and interests being hunting, fishing, rugby, tennis and farming.

What attributes do you think you bring to the roll?

Passion, determination, creativity, competitiveness and leadership.

Can you see any challenges and what could they be?

I want to leave a positive mark on Blue Mountain College, and I think my greatest challenge will be ensuring that I manage my time efficiently so that I can achieve my academic and personal goals, while still leaving enough time to meet the needs and responsibilities of being head boy.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years’ time I hope to have completed study in either architecture or mechanical engineering through the New Zealand Defence Force.

Sophie Crawford

How did it feel to be elected as head prefect? When did you find out?

It was a great privilege to be announced as head girl as I had put my name down to just to give it a shot and didn’t really expect anything to come from it. Overall, it was a great surprise, and I can’t wait for the year ahead. I found out on the night of the BMC prizegiving in mid-December.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I enjoy ballet, netball, speech and drama, performing arts, farming and volunteering around the community.

What attributes do you think you will bring to the role?

I love taking on a challenge in a fun, positive and open-minded way, while encouraging others to voice their opinions and ultimately improve school spirit.

Can you see any challenges and what could they be?

I believe being a head prefect will definitely come with its fair share of challenges, such as ensuring everyone gets their say when working as a group, or making sure tasks are completed efficiently.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to study at Lincoln University regarding something in the agriculture industry, and hope to make a positive impact within the sector.