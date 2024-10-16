Barbecue break for farming community

Rural Support Trust wellness co-ordinator Rachael Nicholson and Waikaka Hotel publican Daryl Meikle gave back to the community at the Waikaka Hotel on Friday. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Barbecue and banter was on the menu for farmers as they were invited to enjoy a quick reprieve from all the stress.

The event was held at the Waikaka Hotel in Waikaka on Friday, with giveaways, a barbecue lunch and refreshments available for the 200 farmers and agriculture workers who attended.

Publican of the Waikaka Hotel Daryl Meikle said the event was to give back to the agricultural community.

"Today was all about the community and the adverse weather event that’s been going on in the lower parts of the South Island.

"We just decided to do our bit for the rural community," he said.

Mr Meikle said it was important for the farmers to get off the farm for a little bit, after a stressful period, and reached out to the community to help organise.

"We thought, well we’ll do what we can to get people off the farm for a few hours.

"I contacted a large number of rural suppliers out there and had an overwhelming response, so we put on a barbecue lunch and a few beverages," he said.

Mr Meikle said in trying times, it was important to get people together to chat and just unwind.

"Hopefully, they can de-stress a little bit and realise they’re not the only one in the situation, can talk to their mates.

"It’s what it’s about, the community getting together and having a break," he said.

Mr Meikle said the stoic mindset could only take you so far, and farmers should take the chance to reach out and give a helping hand to those around them if they had the chance.

"It’s historically been the way to just harden up and get on with it, but history would tell us it’s not the best model. It doesn’t always work.

"So we’re trying something new. Talk to your neighbour, become a volunteer, do a bit for the community and you’ll find a lot of people in the same boat as you.

"You’ll grow, and the community will grow. Your pressures will become less, it makes life that little bit simpler," he said.

Also in attendance were agriculture representatives, members of the fire service, and others who have been affected by the difficulties farmers are facing.

Rural Support Trust wellness co-ordinator Rachael Nicholson said the adverse weather event affecting the lower South Island had caused an uptick in calls to their organisation.

"[The weather] pushed a lot of farmers over the edge and the calls ramped up. I think it’s just the exhaustion,

"It’s gone on for so long and now they’ve had enough and it’s like, ‘when are we going to get a reprieve?"’ she said.

Mrs Nicholson said events like this could go a long way.

"It’s getting them off the farm, having a laugh, getting their mind off what’s happening at home," she said.

