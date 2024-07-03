Better marks for Gore leadership

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and councillors have received an improved grade for their leadership performance.

The annual residents survey discussed at last week’s council meeting revealed 27% of residents believe the mayor and councillors display sound and effective leadership, up eight points from last year.

The council commissions the survey to find out what residents think about specific services, facilities and the council’s performance.

Last year, Mr Bell publicly apologised, and promised he and councillors would do better after the survey revealed just 19% of respondents felt the mayor and councillors displayed sound and effective leadership.

In 2022 before the election, 42% of residents believed the mayor and councillors showed sound, effective leadership.

Overall, 66% of residents were satisfied with the council.

Of those who were dissatisfied, 42% said infighting between elected members was the reason for their dissatisfaction while 35% commented they were dissatisfied with public consultation and communication.

Up until recently, the council has been divided over issues which started after the 2022 election and a breakdown in relationship between Mr Bell and former chief executive Stephen Parry.

The survey also showed residents’ satisfaction with council facilities met the target of 90% or more, except for public toilets, where residents were 83% satisfied .

During discussion of the survey, Cr Glenys Dickson said it was pleasing the council facilities were finding favour with residents but she was "disappointed" only 27% of residents believed the mayor and councillors were good leaders.

"I would like to see us do something about that."

Mr Bell said while it was better than last year there was "definitely much to improve".

