Between you and me

Hug a Rig organiser Dianne Elstob
What are you watching and why?
In terms of TV series, Outback Truckers and Gold Rush. Just enjoy something different.
What are you reading and why?
James Patterson books. He’s a crime thriller author. I quite enjoy reading them.
What are you listening to and why?
Anything at the moment. A lot of what is currently out there on the radio. Basically what is on ZM.
Favourite weekend pastime?
We own a 1968 Pontiac. So it’s cool that we get to go out for cruises.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Dolamore Park, not that I get to go there very often.