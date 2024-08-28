Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I'm currently watching through the Righteous Gemstones, a fantastic comedy series by Danny McBride, about a family who run an evangelical church in the United States. Their behaviour does not reflect their station. Very funny.

What are you reading and why?

I'm reading a couple of books at the moment. Justice, by Michael Sandel, is a really good peek at some of the decisions that we make every day and what we tend to quantify justice as, and it's about as easy reading as philosophy things can get. Also Tokyo Vice, about the first American reporter to work for a prestigious newspaper in Japan, doing the police beat ... I tried to read Neitzche and I failed, I wasn't the first, I won't be the last.

What are you listening to and why?

Right now I'm listening to a lot of United Kingdom drill rap.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I'm normally either lifting weights or about 40 tabs deep into a topic, doing a deep dive into some topic that will never help my career or my life.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Favourite place in Gore is The Ensign, because it's the only place you can go to for the real, hard-hitting news about the community.