Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Gore district councillor Bronwyn Reid
    Gore district councillor Bronwyn Reid
    • What are you watching and why?

    I like watching movies, mini-series. Never really watch TV. I have just finished watching Anatomy of a Scandal. I thought it was excellent.

    • What are you reading and why?

    I love books and am always reading. I have just finished a book about D. H. Lawrence which was good. But I like a bit of everything.

    • What are you listening to and why?

    I love to listen to all different types of music.

    • Favourite weekend pastime?

    I love to get into the garden, watch a good movie or go for a walk. I walk the same route which I think is good for me.

    • Favourite place in Gore?

    I really like the library and also enjoy the gardens.