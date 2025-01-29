Between you and me

Gore district councillor Bronwyn Reid

I like watching movies, mini-series. Never really watch TV. I have just finished watching Anatomy of a Scandal. I thought it was excellent.

• What are you reading and why?

I love books and am always reading. I have just finished a book about D. H. Lawrence which was good. But I like a bit of everything.

• What are you listening to and why?

I love to listen to all different types of music.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

I love to get into the garden, watch a good movie or go for a walk. I walk the same route which I think is good for me.

• Favourite place in Gore?

I really like the library and also enjoy the gardens.