Lowes Electrical electrician Lowe Roberts.

I don’t watch much television, I watch a bit of Youtube, just music and videos.

What are you reading and why?

I follow a lot of electrical stuff, but apart from that I don’t read too much.

What are you listening to and why?

Just house music, pretty much.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Going to the beach.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like the Brown Trout statue.