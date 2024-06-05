Big wins for southern triallists

Paul Collins, of Tahatika, and Sky came first in the long head event at the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Associations’ New Zealand championships last week.

Southern triallists and their dogs took home a share of the spoils at the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association’s championships.

The five days of North Island and national competition moving Romney sheep across four courses ended in Mangamingi, Taranaki, on Friday last week.

Southerners took out the top three places in the New Zealand championship long head competition.

South Otago sheep and beef farmer and Tahatika Collie Club member Paul Collins and his dog Sky were first. The duo defended the national title they won at Warepa, in South Otago, last year.

Collins and Sky have also been selected as reserves on the 2024 New Zealand transtasman test team which will travel to Geelong, Victoria, Australia, to defend the Wayleggo Cup in September.

Waihemo Collie Club member Lloyd Smith finished second in the long head and Greenvale Sheep Dog Trial Club member Brian Dickison was third.

In the straight hunt, triallist Robbie Calder, of Becks in Central Otago, and his 9-year-old dog Ned placed second. The team placed third in the North Island Championships. He was the only South Islander in both hunt runoffs this year.

Lloyd Smith, of Waihemo, was second in the long head event at the New Zealand Championships

The St Bathans Collie Club member and his dogs Angus, Hawk and Ned returned home to Lauder Station on Saturday after eight days away.

A national title has eluded him and his dogs but they have come close to winning the top prize.

Angus placed second in the straight hunt at the New Zealand champs last year.

"After the second last year I thought I’d go a bit better but we got the same again."

Calder has competed in seven national runoffs and placed every time.

The dream was to one day wear a green tie after winning a New Zealand championship.

"It is on the bucket list so I’ll keep trying."

Robbie Calder, of St Bathans, and Ned were second in the straight hunt at the New Zealand Championships. The team placed third in the North Island Championships.

He is aiming to qualify dogs for the 2025 South Island and New Zealand Championships at Lochiel Station in Hanmer Springs in May next year.

If Ned competes at national level again is up in the air.

"This was supposed to be his last go but he might get another crack."

The conditions in Taranaki were often challenging for competitors as the weather was "claggy" — a mix of drizzle, wind and cloud.

"When we were leaving we saw Mt Taranaki for the first time."

He applauded the straight hunt national winner Ned George, of Wairoa, and dog Bounce for scoring 98 points or more on both their runs.

"That is right up there."

Robbie Calder, of St Bathans, and Ned were second in the straight hunt at the New Zealand Championships. The team placed third in the North Island Championships.

Despite farmers facing tough financial times, he never considered flagging the competition to save money.

"This is my sport — it is what I do and I go trialling all season to try and win a national title."

Results

New Zealand Championships, May 27-May 31, Taranaki

Long head: Paul Collins (Tahatika) and Sky, 190.50, 1; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo) and Guide, 190.00, 2; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Jake, 185.00, 3; David Sheild (Dannevirke) and Kip, 183.50, 4; Michael Lucas (Lowburn) and Kate, 183.00, 5; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Cole, 173.50, 6; Neil Evans (Omihi) and Lad, 173.25, 7. Short head and yard: Stuart Child (Te Anga) and Diesel, 193.00, 1; Leo Edginton (Tolaga Bay) and Roxy, 192.00, 2; Ben Millar (Waimarama-Elsthorpe) and King, 3; Steve Kerr (Mackenzie) and Pip, 190.75, 4; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo) and Code, 185.50, 5; Dan Murphy (Whangamomona)and Nippy, 155.50, 6; Andy McNab (Mt Nessing) and Floss 143.50, 7. Zig-zag hunt: Tim Stevenson (Dannevirke) and Banjo, 192.25, 1; Brad McHardy (Waingake) and May, 191.50, 2; Rachel Law (Whangamomona) and Miss, 190.50, 3; Hunter Davis (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Pound, 188.75, 4; Brad McHardy (Waingake) and Trix, 186.75, 5; Chris Shaw (Tinui) and Dixie, 185.50, 6; Ned George (Wairoa) and Sprocket, 181.00, 7. Straight hunt: Ned George (Wairoa) and Bounce, 196.50, 1; Robbie Calder (St Bathans) and Ned, 193.25, 2; Ned George (Wairoa) and Fred, 191.25, 3; Hunter Davis (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Chief, 188.50, 4; Craig Johns (Raetihi) and Clay, 188.00, 5; Jamie Shrubsall (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Rusty, 180.75, 6; Lana Chrystal (Moawhango) and Belle, 158.50, 7.

North Island Championships, May 27-May 31, Taranaki

Long head: Lloyd Smith (Waihemo) and Guide, 97.00, 1; Paul Collins (Tahatika) and Sky 96.50, 2; Michael Lucas (Lowburn) and Kate 96.00, 3; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Jake 95.50, 4; Neil Evans (Omihi) and Lad 95.25, 5; David Sheild (Dannevirke) and Kip 95.00, 6; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Cole 94.50, 7. Short head and yard: Leo Edginton (Tolaga Bay) and Roxy 99.00, 1; Dan Murphy (Whangamōmona) and Nippy 98.00, 2; Andy McNab (Mt Nessing) and Floss 97.50, 3; Ben Millar (Waimārama-Elsthorpe) and King 97.00, 4; Stuart Child (Te Anga) and Diesel 96.50, 5; Steve Kerr (Mackenzie) and Pip 96.25, 6; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo) and Code 96.00, 7. Zig-zag hunt: Rachel Law (Whangamōmona) and Miss 97.50, 1; Brad McHardy (Waingake) and Trix 96.75, 2; Chris Shaw (Tinui) and Dixie 96.50, 3; Hunter Davis (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Pound, 96.25, 4; Brad McHardy (Waingake) and May 96.00, 5; Tim Stevenson (Dannevirke) and Banjo 95.75, 6; Ned George (Wairoa) and Sprocket 95.50, 7. Straight hunt: Ned George (Wairoa) and Bounce 98.50, 1; Lana Chrystal (Moawhango) and Belle 97.50, 2; Robbie Calder (St Bathans) and Ned 97.25, 3; Craig Johns (Raetihi) and Clay 97.00, 4; Jamie Shrubsall (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Rusty 96.75, 5; Hunter Davis (Omatane-Kawhatau) and Chief 96.50, 6; Ned George (Wairoa) and Fred 96.25, 7.

