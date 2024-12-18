Bowler relishes move

The newest bowler in town brings national level skill and international ambition, becoming another strong arm of the Gore Rams.

Aiden Takarua recently moved from Auckland to Invercargill, and joined the Gore Bowling Club.

Takarua said he had experience playing against the Gore club, but it was a different vibe now.

"It was interesting. Before, in Auckland, we played against them a bit, like we had a big TV competition a few years ago and played against the Gore Rams.

"So it’s a bit different moving down here and playing for them," he said.

Takarua said he was welcomed into the club.

"I’ve known a few of the boys from Gore for years now. Bowls is quite a small community, so you get to know everyone.

"It’s cool, everyone is super chill and good about it, so that’s nice," he said.

To go from Auckland to Southland was a big move, but Takarua said he thought it would benefit his bowls career.

"You guys play a bit differently than Auckland in terms of conditions and the timing, but I think the accessibility in a small town is better.

"It’s definitely helped me with practice and getting time in, that’s for sure," he said.

And Takarua said he did not mind the weather.

"I think it does help with mental toughness and adaptability. We play in the wind and the rain down here, so it’s a lot of work on the mental game."

Takarua said he would be working towards goals as he climbed the pinnacles of bowls in New Zealand.

"I just want to continue to get better. Performing on the national level would be huge, it’s just about getting those opportunities.

"There’s definitely some international opportunities too, get some medals for New Zealand," he said.

