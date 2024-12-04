Christmas spirit coming into bloom

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The East Gore garden has a variety of garden beds, a vegetable garden, a pond and lots of roses, and is a popular part of the Christmas lights display in Gore.
Mrs McIntosh said the garden was a "work in progress".
"Both Lindsay and I have designed, built and maintained the garden over the years. It’s taken a lot of work and has been a team effort.
"We’ve planted lots of roses, including ‘Blackberry Nip’ and ‘Freesia’, which are my favourites. It’s full of colour and smells amazing. My favourite place to be is by the pond, which we are currently rebuilding and revamping. It’s a tranquil place to be at any time of the year, watching and listening to the waterfall when it’s going.
Mrs McIntosh said they first entered the Christmas lights display three years ago and won.
"It’s a bit of fun. We don’t have any particular theme — anything goes, whatever makes people happy. The most popular part of the display, though, are the Santas in the front window. We also have a motion-activated Santa Claus which is quite popular."
"We use solar lights that light up later at night. We put them up everywhere, on the clothesline and the tunnel house. It takes about three weeks to get it up."
Gore residents can check out the McIntosh’s Christmas light display at 7 Canning St, East Gore.