Church to celebrate milestone

Bill Gordon (left) and the Rev Claudio Goncalves get ready to celebrate 100 years of the church in Garston. SUPPLIED PHOTO: GARSTON CHURCH

The Garston Presbyterian Church is turning 100 years old, still a historical pillar of faith in the rural community.

The church was built in 1924 after the small community realised the need for a church, on land donated by Christina Wraytt, who is memorialised in the building.

It was built in the Presbyterian style, with a raised pulpit, organ, a communion table and pews, either made or donated by the community.

Fourth generation church-goer Bill Gordon said it was still a hub for the town.

"We publicise our services and try to be out and about in the community, make ourselves known.

"The community had the church, and it’s always been a part of the community. Weddings, funerals, it’s been here since the district started," he said.

Mr Gordon said the town of Garston had often shown up to keep the church going over the years.

"It’s had sufficient support from the community to sustain it. We have quite a bit of volunteer work, cleaning and painting it.

"Generations come and go, but we get quite a few in," he said.

Mr Gordon said it was an important piece of the history of the region.

"We feel it’s important. We want to keep it going. When it was built, people rode in on horses to the home mission.

"Five Rivers [and] Athol Home Mission have all changed, but Garston has remained," he said.

The church is now a part of the wider community and shares its minister with Lumsden and Kingston.

The Rev Claudio Goncalves said he was proud to be a part of the church’s legacy.

"It’s an honour for me to be a part of the community. I really appreciate it.

"A hundred years, many ministers have been here throughout history and now I’m a part of the history too," he said.

Mr Goncalves said the church had a small but dedicated group of followers.

"I really enjoy it. I come here every Sunday, we have a few people and it’s growing. They’re very passionate and enjoy the service," he said.

The centenary celebration is set for December 21 in the form of a service, a morning tea and a lunch.

Past ministers have also been invited to participate.