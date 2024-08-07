Club offers incentive

All harness wheels lead to Gore — and if you come from far enough away you may not have to pay to get there.

For the third consecutive year, the Gore Harness Racing Club is offering a travel incentive for its first meeting of the new season at the Gore racecourse.

Any trainers travelling from north of Dunedin will be offered fuel to attend the race meeting on August 22.

The payment will be $100 for one horse and $200 for two or more horses. The fuel will be provided from the McKeown Petroleum fuel stop in Gore.

A tentative nine race programme has been set for the meeting, with top purses of $6600. Racing starts at noon.