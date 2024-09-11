Cupids wing their way to curling victory

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore Curling Club competition winners Cupids display their trophies after beating former three-peat champions Ardlussa on Thursday night.

Cupids won the game by 209 stones to 208.

The victory earned them the trophy for most scoring stones for the season.

Ardlussa earned the Minor Premiership.

Ardlussa player Brian Dillon thanked all curlers for an enjoyable and successful season.

"Both teams were extremely grateful for the great number of supporters that turned up to watch the final.

"Many thanks to everyone who came and supported. It really makes a difference when there are enthusiastic supporters," he said.