Edendale brigade in search of recruits

Edendale Volunteer Fire Brigade volunteers (from left) Taryn Latta, Lachie Shepard, 16 and Rhylee McGregor were hard at work practising setting up a portable dam. All three are very happy to have joined the brigade. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

It is time to step up and join the Edendale Volunteer Fire Brigade, as the crucial rural service puts the call out for more volunteers.

The brigade is searching for five or six new recruits to fill recent and upcoming vacancies, helping to fill the need and provide aid where it counts.

The brigade has been an essential part of the Edendale ecosphere, working in conjunction with other emergency services around the region.

The brigade are not only firefighters, but are also established with St John to provide an extra level of support for first response medical events.

This is due to the geography of the region which sits just on the outskirts of the area of service, and is an added layer of responsibility but also support for the rural community.

Interim Chief Fire Officer Jodi McHugh said getting new recruits in and trained up is crucial, as the station is extremely busy throughout year.

"The more volunteers we have, it helps ease the workload and the time commitment between everybody," she said.

This year alone, they will have responded to an estimated 230 calls, which for a volunteer station comprised of 22 current members, is a remarkable feat.

Potential recruits can fill several roles, whether it’s firefighting, first response, or operational support, and Mrs McHugh said everyone was welcome.

"Everyone brings something different from their life experiences, and everyone has a role to play," she said.

The Edendale Volunteer Fire Brigade, practising at the local rugby fields, is looking for people in the community to step up and help out, with several roles needing to be filled for the volunteer service

Which is not to say there is no barrier to entry, as volunteers will have to pass a medical examination, go through police vetting, as well as spending time with the team.

Mrs McHugh said the station had a great team environment, and it was important to see if new recruits can work in this and gel with the crew, to avoid potential conflict.

If a good fit, recruits will then head away for training, and start their new role serving the Edendale and surrounding communities in their respective roles.

Volunteering was not only just an act of public good, but also a chance to meet new people and learn new skills, and Mrs McHugh said it was something you could take with you through your life.

"You can learn skills here, and even if you leave Edendale, it doesn’t mean you leave Fire Emergency. It’s not like your skills get lost," she said.

First Responder Rhylee McGregor, who works as a nurse, joined the brigade as she wanted to use her skills to help the community and ‘get out there’, and said it has been a blast.

"It’s quite social, it’s fun, I enjoy it. You get heaps of support, you get teamed up with someone and they help you through the process, alongside the whole brigade.

"Everyone backs you, steps in and supports you. You put in work, but it wouldn’t say it’s extremely difficult, not with all the help you get," she said.

Ms McGregor said the preparation and support was key, as she never felt like she was ‘thrown in the deep end’, and found great satisfaction in her voluntary work.

"I think it’s really rewarding. You have a sense you’ve helped someone, you’ve done something in the community," she said.

