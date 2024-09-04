Environment Southland representation review

Environment Southland councillors heard from community members last week in the latest phase of its representation review.

The initial proposal was available for public consultation for a month from July 19 and attracted 18 submissions, seven of which spoke at a hearing last week.

Environment Southland’s chief executive Wilma Falconer said in a statement that the proposal recommended largely retaining the existing arrangements, with 12 councillors representing six constituencies, but with minor changes to some constituency boundaries.

"Input from the community on these matters is incredibly valuable and we appreciate those who took the time to share their views through the submission process," Ms Falconer said.

"Submitters had clearly given a lot of thought to the way they’re represented, and whether they consider it’s still fair and effective."

Key themes from the submissions include the balance between rural and urban representation, alignment of communities of interest and shared services cost savings.

Every six years, all councils are required to review their representation arrangements, including how many councillors there are and the areas they represent.

The initial proposal suggested boundary changes impacting the Eastern-Dome, Hokonui and Western constituencies, but would ensure constituencies better align with the Southland District Council ward boundaries.

The current arrangements have been in place since 2007 and were re-affirmed in 2013 and 2019. They were the most effective way of providing representation for Southland’s communities.

Following the hearing, council will deliberate today before making a final decision.

A final proposal will be considered by the council later in September, following which there will be a one-month appeals/objections period.

The Local Government Commission will determine the arrangements by April next year and they will take effect for the local government elections in 2025.

It may all be a waste of time with a proposal, backed by Southland District Mayor Rob Scott, aiming to cut down on local government in Southland, merging Gore and Southland district councils and then having a unitary council covering Invercargill, the statement said.