First event almost never happened

Gore Southern Shears is celebrating 60 years of competition in 2026. PHOTO: FILES

Gore Southern Shears is celebrating 60 years.

The annual two-day event is known as one of the South Island’s oldest and most prestigious shearing competitions, but secretary Sharon Hillis said the competition almost never happened.

"When the idea of the Southern Shears was first raised in the mid-1960s, it was met with more than a little scepticism. The concept of a major shearing contest in Gore drew some laughter, and the first prize-giving in February 1966 nearly didn’t occur at all," she said.

"In a twist that has since become part of Southern Shears folklore, the one and only donated prize — a handpiece — was stolen before it could be awarded."

She said the driving force behind the event was Eastern Southland shearing stalwart, the late Jim Barclay.

"In 1965, Jim attended a Gore A&P Association meeting with a vision to start a major shearing competition to match the prestige of the Golden Shears in Masterton. At the time, shearing contests were held as part of A&P shows, but Jim believed the sport had outgrown those settings. He proposed moving the Gore shearing contest from December to late February and transforming it into a standalone event that would complement the Golden Shears held in early March.

"He initially secured backing from Wright Stephenson, who donated a hand piece as prize money — the handpiece that famously disappeared during the first event. It was sitting in its box, going to be given to the fastest open finalist, Jim went to get it and couldn’t believe his eyes. It was gone."

The inaugural event was held over one day, with the finals run at night. It featured a three-stand setup, with the open final run over two heats. Everything was done on a shoestring and all labour was voluntary.

"There was a huge crowd there at that first one and at many after. Seating was available for 700 people, with another 300 standing, and the venue was packed to capacity.

"Shearers travelled from all over the country to compete, and spectators came from miles around to watch the best in the business battle it out. From the outset, Southern Shears became part of the build-up to the Golden Shears, a tradition that continues today."

She said the event has produced many legendary shearers including Snow Quinn, who won the open final every year until his retirement in 1973.

"He won the open final by just under two points, with total prize money for the first three placegetters — Snow Quinn, Tom Brough, and Joe Ferguson — amounting to just 175 pounds."

Local support remained strong, particularly from the shearing community and by the mid-1970s, Southern Shears had outgrown its original venue.

"The event moved from the ram pavilion at the showgrounds into the newly built James Cumming Wing. The new space allowed for more stands and eliminated the need for two-heat finals and has continued to grow into a key event on the shearing calendar. We are incredibly grateful for all the support from our community that has helped shaped the competition over the past 60 years."

• The 2026 Gore Southern Shears will be held from February 19-21 at the Gore A&P Showgrounds.