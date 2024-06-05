Flying the flag for Gore

Gore instrumentalist Brendon Fairbairn gees up the crowd with an award-winning performance on his harmonica during the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards senior finals in Gore on Sunday night. He was later named overall runner-up. PHOTOS: RICHARD DAVISON

Local talent flew the flag for Gore at country music showcase the Gold Guitars on Sunday night, alongside the best in the country.

Overall winner for her gospel rendition of How Great Thou Art was Amy Maynard, of Hamilton, after coming through as a finalist in four sections during the five-hour country showpiece, which drew the Bayleys Tussock Country music festival to a close.

A popular choice for overall runner-up this year was Gore instrumentalist Brendon Fairbairn.

Fairbairn played a crowd-pleasing harmonica medley and said, after receiving his award, he "could not have played any better".

Amy Maynard, of Hamilton, performs an encore of her Gold Guitar-winning gospel song, How Great Thou Art, at the Gore Town & Country Club on Sunday night.

"To be honest, this was a bit of a bucket -list thing for me, just to make the finals. So to be runner-up is a shock. I might be retiring from my Gold Guitars career now."

Other prominent local competitors included twin Gore sisters Maegan and Nicola Mitchell.

Nicola was a contender in gospel, and winner in traditional and singer-songwriter categories; she also performed with her sister as The Mitchell Twins in the duet, New Zealand song and country rock categories, winning country rock.

Nicola said the competition had been a very high standard.

"It’s been amazing. The winner [Amy Maynard] hit those notes so well, and deserves her prize."

Maynard, part of a large contingent representing the Gisborne Country Music Club, said she had always placed second in competitions throughout her musical career, making the win extra special.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to win this prize, and all that goes with it. I’ve been on stage since I was 6 years old, so at 36, I finally feel like I’m doing what I should be doing."

Gold Guitars convener Phil Geary said he was "very pleased" with the event.

"There’s been some brilliant talent across all age groups. I think our winner [Amy Maynard] came here on a mission, and she achieved it."

The Mitchell Twins (Maegan, left, and Nicola), of Gore, give a category-winning performance in the country rock section of the Gold Guitars senior finals.

A capacity crowd packed the Gore Town & Country Club for the event.

Several hundred country fans thronged to the grand finale of the 10-day Tussock Country music festival, and were treated to a smorgasbord of talent.

Featuring performers in 12 categories from as far afield as Australia, the event delivered its characteristic variety of up-and-coming and seasoned musicians.

This year’s first-prize winner receives a package worth more than $20,000, including cash, instruments, a professional video clip and single, publicity and a spot at the Gore New Zealand Showcase held in Tamworth, Australia.

richard.davison@alliedpress.co.nz