Flyovers ongoing

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is conducting flyovers to look at at farming practices including intensive winter grazing, and large land disturbances around forestry and machinery working at waterways.

"The ORC undertakes compliance flights every year ... to identify any potential risks to water quality," ORC’s manager compliance, Tami Sargeant said.

After the flyovers, staff will assess the information and undertake site visits on potential high-risk sites to check compliance.

She acknowledged the Government had signalled pending changes around consenting and encouraged Otago farmers to continue with best management practice under their current consents, as the Government changes will not come into effect until winter next year.