Former Albion player shaped lives

The proud Albion Rugby Club senior team which won the 1995 Galbraith Shield is pictured above. Norm Hewitt is third from left in the front row. PHOTOS: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A former All Black who was once heavily involved with the Albion Rugby Club has died.

Norm Hewitt died surrounded by family last Tuesday after a battle with motor neurone disease.

He was 55.

Hewitt was the club’s first Mataura Licensing Trust Rugby Club ambassador and was also a part of their only Galbraith Shield victory in 1995.

A club spokesperson recalled Hewitt’s impact on the shield victory and the club.

"It was a close game and his coming on kept the winning momentum going, just like all our other dedicated players."

Hewitt came on in the second half, substituting for hooker Martin Powley.

He played a number of games for the club throughout the season.

"You had [to] play a certain number of games to be able to play in the finals. Supposedly that’s still the rule today."

That match was Hewitt’s last for the club, they said.

Played at Rugby Park, Albion went up against the four-time shield winners Old Boys.

That same year was also the year the MLT Rugby ambassador’s role started.

"It coincided with Norm, a high-profile player, who was coming south. He joined the Albion Rugby Club [and] was part of the Galbraith Shield winning side of 1995.

"His ambassador role was to visit all the primary and intermediate schools and all rugby clubs with a kids section within the MLT area and pass on rugby skills to the younger players. This is still happening today."

As the ambassador, Hewitt "set the standard".

"He added his dedication and skill to what was already a very good side. Our current players, both men and women, show the same dedication to the game."

They recalled how committed Hewitt was in all aspects of life.

"He was a very committed trainer and did extensive fitness work outside normal practice times and around his ambassadorial role.

"He was a very strong person and could bench-press 185kg.

"He also enjoyed a good meal, a pint every now and then, which eventually got him into some strife, and he had strength to walk away from the beer and that was a credit to him."

In a career that spanned 13 years, Hewitt played 296 representative matches which included 23 appearances for the All Blacks, 94 for Hawke’s Bay, 31 for Wellington and 22 for Southland.

"He was basically a good guy, who made rugby his meal ticket. His timing wasn’t great, with Sean Fitzpatrick being the current All Black hooker at the time, but he never let the side down when required. [He was] a valuable person to have in the [Albion] squad."

A statement was released by Hewitt’s family last Tuesday.

"Although rugby dominated his early life, he established a thriving human relations consultancy after retirement and his services were much in demand both nationally and internationally," they said.

"He walked confidently in both Māori and Pākehā worlds and was a particular role model for troubled youth, citing his own background and offering inspirational teachings that one’s present life need not be one’s future."

