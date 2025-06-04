Former Irish prop to coach stags

Chiefs Nathan White, seen in action in 2011, will be co-coach for the Southland Stags. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

New Southland Stags coach Nathan White will have a hectic start to his provincial coaching career.

White, a former Irish prop, who played for Waikato and the Chiefs, was named as co-coach for the side in something of a surprise move. He is expected in the South sometime later this month. No firm starting date could be provided.

Rugby Southland in a statement last week said head of performance and Stags co-coach Matt Saunders was moving on. He was taking up an opportunity with Foodstuffs and operating the Otatara Four Square.

Saunders, who had been in the role since 2022, previously operated the Tapanui Four Square.

White is a former Toyota Verblitz forwards coach, having worked alongside former All Black coaches Ian Foster and Steve Hansen. White will be the co-coach with James Wilson.

Union pathways manager Scott Eade has been promoted to assistant coach for the side, with responsibility for defence.

Speaking on Saunders’ departure, Rugby Southland chief executive Hua Tamariki acknowledged the mixed emotions within the organisation.

"While we’re gutted to see Matt go. He leaves with my full support and that of everyone involved in our union," Tamariki said.

He said the timing was far from ideal, but the situation was outside Saunders’ control.

"We’ve had to act quickly to ensure we maintain continuity and momentum heading into this year’s NPC campaign."

Tamariki paid tribute to Saunders and said he was a steady and dependable leader.

Eade had the full support of the union.

"He’s self-driven, an exceptional planner, and possesses a unique ability to connect with players across all levels. His inclusion in the Stags’ coaching group was always a matter of when, not if," Tamariki said.

Tamariki said White should fit in easily.

"Originally from Waikato, Nathan has a deep connection to provincial rugby and will fit seamlessly into our community. His skills and leadership will be a great complement to James and the entire coaching group as we move closer to NPC kick-off."

White played for Waikato and the Chiefs. In Ireland, he played for Leinster and Connacht.

He played 13 tests for Ireland in 2015-16 before retiring because of concussion in 2016. He started his coaching career by helping out at Connacht.

Rugby Southland also confirmed last year’s forwards coach, Kane Thompson, would be unable to return in 2025 due to international coaching commitments with Manu Samoa. Daryl Thompson will be the set piece coach and Marty McKenzie the skills coach.

Southland’s first game of the NPC is against Otago in Invercargill on August 2.— APL