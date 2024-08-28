Free concert at church

A free concert is set for Gore on Friday night.

The concert is set to take place at the Calvin Church, starting at 7pm.

Calvin Church minister Ken Williams said the Auckland band Already, Not Yet had the idea to put on a concert. Band leader Mark Keown was speaking at a conference at the church on Saturday so suggested they play.

Mr Williams said the band would play classic Kiwi rock and was looking forward to the night.

It would cater for all ages and there would be refreshments on offer.

The five-person band was full of energy and Mr Williams said it was the first time a band had played at the church since he arrived 14 years ago.

People did not need to be church members to attend the concert.