Gallery seeks support to buy significant artwork

Works by artist Jo Ogier will be on display at the Eastern Southland Gallery. Photos: supplied

The Eastern Southland Gallery wants to buy artwork which is a significant series for future generations.

The gallery is holding a function on Friday where it will look for support to buy art by Jo Ogier.

Her work will be exhibited at a special function, He Wai Apakura — Te Ara Pounamu, The River’s Lament — A Pathway of Treasures.

The exhibition explored the many species of flora and fauna that once defined Māruawai and the wider Mataura River Valley and was the result of a long-term research partnership between the Hokonui Runanga and the Eastern Southland Gallery.

Ogier had researched the plant species specific to the district’s mahika kai sites and undertaken field trips with Hokonui Runanga staff to look at the existing habitat of freshwater bird and insect species.

More than 190 species are included, and the artist has sculpted a group of kanakana (lamprey) which slither up the walls, over and around the painting.

Three years in the making, this work has culminated in the production of 26 major artworks that collectively link the natural habitats of the area’s indigenous flora and fauna with archive-based information.

The gallery is seeking support to buy this significant series for future generations to enjoy and use as an educational resource.

As well as opportunities for the series to be displayed in an art gallery setting, additional digitisation would allow for all 26 images — in geographic order — to become backdrops for permanent displays of taonga within the district’s new Maruawai Centre museum facility.

The work would explain the significance of the exhibition to our area and how important it was to secure the 26 works in the show.

Those wanting to attend the function on Friday could email artgallery@goredc.govt.nz — APL