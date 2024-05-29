Getting married at the family farm never looked so good

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Logan and Aimee (nee Clement) McKee share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.
Logan and Aimee (nee Clement) McKee were married at Mrs McKee’s family farm in Waikaka on February 9, 2024, surrounded by their family and friends.Mrs McKee said the venue was amazing and the whole day was enjoyable.
"The event itself all took place on the front paddock, which was very special," she said.
"The build up to the wedding was a real family effort and went on for months prior to the big day.
"Gardens were dug up and re-planted in gorgeous blooms, driveways were graded and rolled and paddocks were mowed to within an inch of their lives."
The couple chose a "Go Bold or Go Home" theme for their wedding which included bright colours, summer fruits and florals.
"The florals on our day were co-ordinated and designed by Asta at Flore Studios in Invercargill. Asta also created a breathtaking feature hoop which hung in one single teepee, and two stunning cloud-like arrangements that hung in the other two teepees."
She said they wished to thank everyone who helped to make the wedding a day to cherish forever.