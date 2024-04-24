Grandfather decorated for bravery

Gore woman Wendy Goodwin has a suitcase of memorabilia associated with her grandfather Major Andrew Logan McDowell MC, including replicas of the medals he earned and a telegram requesting he attend a function at Buckingham Palace so he could be presented with the Military Cross. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Wendy Goodwin’s grandfather was dedicated to service to his country and community.

Born in 1883 in Gore, Major Andrew Logan McDowell MC served locally as a part of the Gore Volunteers and then overseas.

Mrs Goodwin said she did not know much about him.

"For years I have had an interest of the family history but since the commemoration of World War 1 have become more interested in finding out more about my grandparents and great aunts," she said.

"With the help of Bruce Cavanaugh, I was able to learn more about their lives so I can pass the history on to my own grandchildren."

Major Andrew Logan McDowell MC was devoted to serving Gore and New Zealand. He received the Military Cross on September 5, 1918 for gallantry in action during World War 1. Photo: supplied

Maj McDowell served with the First New Zealand Expeditionary Force and enlisted for service in 1915 with the New Zealand Rifle Brigade as lieutenant. In France, he proved himself a popular officer and a fearless leader, winning the highest respect of the men who served under him.

"My grandfather was wounded at several battles including at the Butte de Polygon and the second Battle of Somme, but on each occasion soon rejoined.

"He was promoted in March 1917 and received the Military Cross personally from King George V for gallantry in action after her was wounded in the Battle of Messines.

"According to records, during an attack and after the capture of a position, he was in command of the battalion carrying party, and did very valuable work in maintaining the supply of ammunition, water and rations.

"He was invalided out of the line to take up a position on the headquarters staff of the Expeditionary Force at Brockton in England, where he served for 18 months before returning to New Zealand."

After the war, Maj McDowell devoted his time to the Gore Returned Services Association (RSA), serving two terms as president.

"For many years, he visited sick ex-servicemen at their homes and in hospital, his cheerful and friendly manner helping comrades over a difficult period.

"For many years he commanded the Anzac Day parade at Gore and assisted every year with an address at some of the district services.

"He served the Gore RSA for 30 years.

"My grandfather offered to serve his country again when World War 2 broke out.

"He was 56 years of age, and his enlistment was not accepted.

"But it was testament to his devotion and leadership, and a great inspiration to us, and an inspiration for my own service to Gore."

Maj McDowell died on 9 August 1952 and was posthumously presented with the New Zealand Returned Services Association Certificate of Merit of the Gore RSA. His World War 1 uniform, ceremonial sword, dog tags and other items are on display at the Gore RSA.