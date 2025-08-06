Gravel issue on agenda at meeting

The issue of gravel build-up in the Mataura River is on the agenda for Environment Southland tomorrow.

The meeting will be at the Waimea Room at the James Cumming Community Centre, from 1.30pm-4pm.

The flood plain management approach and gravel build-up will be discussed, with fireworks promised by Mataura catchment liaison committeechairman Hugh Gardyne.

Mr Gardyne said he had been working for many months to get a meeting to happen in Gore, given what he called a major issue in the area.

"There’s a real disconnect between the council and the ratepayers over river management.

"With the potential for flooding, Gore is a sitting duck."

Environment Southland was granted money in 2023 to move gravel from a large island in the river just south of the bridge in Mataura.

The regional council has set up a Southland gravel working group.

It has met several times last year and this year, and has worked to clarify the gravel problem definition, discussed science-led gravel management, and created a road map towards a solution.

Mr Gardyne said over his decades of working on the committee, he had been rallying around the issue, and felt it was being taken seriously now.

"We have thrown petitions and submissions and representation from council and staff, but it’s coming to head, the urgency of it all," he said.

Mr Gardyne said he had a few ideas about the dispersal of the gravel, but encouraged ratepayers and landowners inGore to attend the meetingto have their voices heard.

Farmers were losing land and fences through bank erosion, and Mr Gardyne said he was fed up and ready to get some answers to his long-held questions.

"It’s going to be the best show in town," he said.

